Boxing Day

Euphemism exists to prettify an object or idea the conscious mind finds unwieldy. But it is time-sensitive. The unconscious, here as everywhere, will have its say; and as neither the underlying phenomenon nor the desire to clothe it changes, the neologism itself must, through use, become tainted and so unacceptable to the squeamish.

We know of the continual revision of the description of Negro, colored, person of color, African-American, black among the whites. (Black Americans have always referred to themselves, among themselves, as black. And American Indians, at home, have always called themselves Indians.)

Native peoples in North America were once called …