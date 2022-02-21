Defusing Ukraine

Either NATO membership or neutrality would be far better than war

Maybe the best approach to dealing with the Ukraine crisis — involving as it does the possibilities of a Russian invasion, widening divisions within NATO, and the conflict spreading outward — is that of a bomb-disposal officer. He has the technical task of separating the fuse from the bomb without accidentally triggering the bomb. His chances of success are greater than 90 percent, but there is a 5 percent chance of an explosion. That would kill the expert, the intended victims in the building, his friends and supporters who came to help, and by a curious circumstance the terrorist who …