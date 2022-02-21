NR PLUS
Magazine February 21, 2022, Issue

Defusing Ukraine

By &
Russian tanks during a military exercise east of Ukraine, January 27 (Erik Romanenko/Getty Images)
Either NATO membership or neutrality would be far better than war

Maybe the best approach to dealing with the Ukraine crisis — involving as it does the possibilities of a Russian invasion, widening divisions within NATO, and the conflict spreading outward — is that of a bomb-disposal officer. He has the technical task of separating the fuse from the bomb without accidentally triggering the bomb. His chances of success are greater than 90 percent, but there is a 5 percent chance of an explosion. That would kill the expert, the intended victims in the building, his friends and supporters who came to help, and by a curious circumstance the terrorist who

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Recommended

The Latest

Same Old New Normal

Same Old New Normal

The phrase 'New Normal' is like 'critical race theory.' The chattering class hates it, and bristles: There is no push for a New Normal.
The Week

The Week

Throughout his long career, Joe Biden has always put his foot in his mouth.