‘Genocide Games,’ Again

On the latest Beijing Olympics

In September 1993, the Inter­national Olympic Committee made its announcement about 2000: The Summer Games would be held in Sydney. The Chinese government had wanted those Games. And it almost got them. Sydney beat out Beijing by a hair. It was a little too soon — too soon after the Tiananmen Square Massacre, which the Chinese authorities carried out in June 1989.

They pulled out all the stops, in trying to secure those 2000 Games. They poured billions into “Olympic construction.” They launched a campaign for public hygiene: “Mobilize the Masses for a Fly-Free City!” They also stopped monitoring foreign journalists …