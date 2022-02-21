NR PLUS
Magazine February 21, 2022, Issue

Letters

By
Detail of a portrait of King Ferdinand the Catholic, by Michael Sittow (Kunsthistorisches Museum/Wikimedia/Public Domain)

Remember Ferdinand
Kudos on the excellent issue titled “A Defense of the West” (December 27). Truths that need to be told! Joseph Loconte’s article, “A Brief History of Individual Rights,” perhaps should have included a mention of the Leyes de Burgos (Laws of Burgos), which were enacted by King Ferdinand the Catholic in 1512, five years before Martin Luther nailed his 95 Theses to the door of the cathedral. Many scholars contend that these “royal ordinances for the good government and treatment of the Indians” were a forerunner to current international law as well as its acknowledgment of human rights. Certainly,

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member
Comments
NR Editors includes members of the editorial staff of the National Review magazine and website.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Recommended

The Latest

Man of Letters

Man of Letters

'Email has become the biggest and worst interrupter the universe has ever experienced,' a workplace-productivity coach who gets it recently said.
Same Old New Normal

Same Old New Normal

The phrase 'New Normal' is like 'critical race theory.' The chattering class hates it, and bristles: There is no push for a New Normal.
The Week

The Week

Throughout his long career, Joe Biden has always put his foot in his mouth.