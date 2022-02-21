Remember Ferdinand
Kudos on the excellent issue titled “A Defense of the West” (December 27). Truths that need to be told! Joseph Loconte’s article, “A Brief History of Individual Rights,” perhaps should have included a mention of the Leyes de Burgos (Laws of Burgos), which were enacted by King Ferdinand the Catholic in 1512, five years before Martin Luther nailed his 95 Theses to the door of the cathedral. Many scholars contend that these “royal ordinances for the good government and treatment of the Indians” were a forerunner to current international law as well as its acknowledgment of human rights. Certainly, …
Something to Consider
