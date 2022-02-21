Man of Letters

As I write this piece, there are 95,214 unopened emails sitting in my inbox. It is chaos. A time-sucking, distracting mess, entailing nearly 15 years of digital life — since the last time I shut down an account and started from scratch.

This is the sorry state of affairs despite my spending considerable chunks of time mass-deleting emails and unsubscribing from lists and publications I don’t recall ever signing up for. These cover technology, sports, politics, stocks, business, movies, and music, but also more esoteric subjects such as artificial intelligence and architecture. Why? I don’t know. I answer months-old emails late …