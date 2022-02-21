Midwinter, the river
has two zones:
an ice corridor
and open water.
Up by the island, though,
the ice wins like a shut door.
Our summer souls
are out there —
something diaphanous
sifted into the sharp
clear cold. The glide
of our canoe through still water
on the island’s far side
only now leaves its wake.
Walking along the bank,
I feel the silence
tap me, as if about
to break.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.