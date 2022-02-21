Reading the 14th Amendment

Many Americans are accustomed to thinking of the Constitution as a single, un­differentiated charter of government. In fact, however, the document consists of a variety of separate pieces that were adopted at different times in a variety of contexts. The Broken Constitution argues that Abraham Lincoln played a pivotal role in redefining the principles that underlay the Constitution that was drafted in 1787 and ratified in 1789 and in setting the stage for the adoption of the amendments that were added to the Constitution in the wake of the Union victory in the Civil War. By contrast, both The Second …