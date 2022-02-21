Reddit’s Viral Forum for Anti-Workers

Among the top posts on r/antiwork, Reddit’s flourishing hub for job-quitters both prospective and actual, is a contemporary masterpiece of managerial condescension. Summoned to work on his day off, user Tylerro2 texts his employer that he is using his respite to mourn the very recent death of his father. His boss replies with a callous invitation to “stop being a victim.” What follows — a curt resignation accompanied by an obscene (and anatomically unlikely) suggestion — is no aberration but the very coin of the realm among Reddit’s shirkers, deserters, decliners, and dropouts. Having toiled in private misery for long …
This article appears as “Online with The Anti-Workers” in the February 21, 2022, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.