Reddit’s Viral Forum for Anti-Workers

This online world demands a conservative response

Among the top posts on r/antiwork, Reddit’s flourishing hub for job-quitters both prospective and actual, is a con­temporary masterpiece of mana­gerial con­descension. Summoned to work on his day off, user Tylerro2 texts his employer that he is using his res­pite to mourn the very recent death of his father. His boss replies with a callous invitation to “stop being a victim.” What follows — a curt resignation accompanied by an obscene (and anatomically unlikely) suggestion — is no aberration but the very coin of the realm among Reddit’s shirkers, deserters, decliners, and dropouts. Having toiled in private misery for long …