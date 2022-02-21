Same Old New Normal

The phrase “New Normal” is like “critical race theory.” The chattering class hates it, and bristles: There is no push for a New Normal. Also, a New Normal is good, and necessary. The people who want the Old Normal are probably fascists. What was Hitler, if not an advocate of the Old Normal of ancient Teutonic virtues? There you go.

No one knows what the New Normal is, aside from “masks unto the end of days,” with the concomitant conviction that everyone is exhaling an invisible cloud of poison. The phrase has an almost erotic appeal to progressives, because it seems …