NR PLUS
Magazine February 21, 2022, Issue

The European Dream

By
European Union flags flutter in front of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 2, 2019. (Yves Herman/Reuters)
Eurotrash: Why America Must Reject the Failed Ideas of a Dying Continent, by David Harsanyi (Broadside Books, 320 pp., $28.99)

When I first received this book I must confess to having done a slight double take. David Harsanyi is of course well known to readers of National Review. But when I read the subtitle of his new book my first thought was “Who on earth argues otherwise?” Is there really anybody in America who believes that the ideas and customs of modern Europe are to be imitated on this side of the Atlantic? That the European continent’s welfare system, integration system (or lack thereof), and other policy jewels should be replicated in America?

I was too optimistic. As Harsanyi shows, there

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Recommended

The Latest

Man of Letters

Man of Letters

'Email has become the biggest and worst interrupter the universe has ever experienced,' a workplace-productivity coach who gets it recently said.
Same Old New Normal

Same Old New Normal

The phrase 'New Normal' is like 'critical race theory.' The chattering class hates it, and bristles: There is no push for a New Normal.