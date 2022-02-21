The Inflation Beef

Corporate America has a funny way of indulging its ‘greed’

Everybody hates inflation. Except when everybody loves inflation. But right now, everybody hates inflation.

Joe Biden? That guy is hating inflation most of all. He looks in the mirror and sees Jimmy Carter with raggedy hair plugs.

The Democrats have figured out, after a period of painful discovery, that they have an inflation problem, a serious political liability proceeding from several contributing causes. The disruption of supply chains and the labor market by the Covid-19 epidemic would have, on its own, pushed many prices higher, and that trend has been supercharged by policies meant to mitigate the economic effects of the epidemic, …