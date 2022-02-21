NR PLUS
Magazine February 21, 2022, Issue

The Inflation Beef

By
(Roman Genn)
Corporate America has a funny way of indulging its ‘greed’

Everybody hates inflation. Except when everybody loves inflation. But right now, everybody hates inflation.

Joe Biden? That guy is hating inflation most of all. He looks in the mirror and sees Jimmy Carter with raggedy hair plugs.

The Democrats have figured out, after a period of painful discovery, that they have an inflation problem, a serious political liability proceeding from several contributing causes. The disruption of supply chains and the labor market by the Covid-19 epidemic would have, on its own, pushed many prices higher, and that trend has been supercharged by policies meant to mitigate the economic effects of the epidemic,

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Recommended

The Latest

Same Old New Normal

Same Old New Normal

The phrase 'New Normal' is like 'critical race theory.' The chattering class hates it, and bristles: There is no push for a New Normal.
The Week

The Week

Throughout his long career, Joe Biden has always put his foot in his mouth.