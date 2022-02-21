NR PLUS
Magazine February 21, 2022, Issue

The Limits of Encanto’s Family Love Story

By
Encanto’s Mirabel (© 2021 Disney)

I didn’t intend to review the new Disney movie, Encanto, in this column. I watched it for the first time the way many parents watch their kids’ movies, in distracted snatches while coping with various midwinter tasks, and my immediate impression was that it was a step up from recent Disney efforts, closer to Moana in quality than to Onward or Raya and the Last Dragon, but also of a piece with the larger Disney trend I de­scribed when reviewing Raya last year: no love interest, no villain, a not-quite-successful invented mythos, good for whiling away a winter afternoon and

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

This article appears as “The Uses of Enchantment” in the February 21, 2022, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Recommended

The Latest

Man of Letters

Man of Letters

'Email has become the biggest and worst interrupter the universe has ever experienced,' a workplace-productivity coach who gets it recently said.
Same Old New Normal

Same Old New Normal

The phrase 'New Normal' is like 'critical race theory.' The chattering class hates it, and bristles: There is no push for a New Normal.