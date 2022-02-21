The Limits of Encanto’s Family Love Story

I didn’t intend to review the new Disney movie, Encanto, in this column. I watched it for the first time the way many parents watch their kids’ movies, in distracted snatches while coping with various midwinter tasks, and my immediate impression was that it was a step up from recent Disney efforts, closer to Moana in quality than to Onward or Raya and the Last Dragon, but also of a piece with the larger Disney trend I de­scribed when reviewing Raya last year: no love interest, no villain, a not-quite-successful invented mythos, good for whiling away a winter afternoon and …