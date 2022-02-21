• The Washington Stupid Sons of Bitches was a close second.

• In his long, rambling press conference, President Biden was talking about NATO responses to Russian aggression against Ukraine. “I think what you’re going to see is that Russia will be held accountable if it invades,” he said. “And it depends on what it does. It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion, and then we end up having a fight about what to do and not do.” The phrase “minor incursion” set off alarm bells, including in Kyiv. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said there was no such …