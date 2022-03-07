Against a Big-Government GOP

Marco Rubio wants the Republican Party to become a “working-class party.”
Why?
Don’t misunderstand me: There is nothing wrong with the GOP trying to expand its appeal. But Rubio and those who agree with him seem to mean more than that the party must be more inclusive. Instead, they seem to mean that the Republican Party ought to change its approach and become what it has not been for a long, long time: an activist, interfering, micromanaging party that seeks the power of the state to fix economic ills. Talking to Batya Ungar-Sargon, an opinion editor of Newsweek, in February, Rubio suggested …
This article appears as “Don’t Spoil The Party” in the March 7, 2022, print edition of National Review.
