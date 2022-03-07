Against a Big-Government GOP

The history of American state power is the history of carefully attached strings

Marco Rubio wants the Re­pub­lican Party to become a “working-class party.”

Why?

Don’t misunderstand me: There is nothing wrong with the GOP trying to expand its appeal. But Rubio and those who agree with him seem to mean more than that the party must be more inclusive. Instead, they seem to mean that the Republican Party ought to change its approach and become what it has not been for a long, long time: an activist, interfering, micromanaging party that seeks the power of the state to fix economic ills. Talking to Batya Ungar-Sargon, an opinion editor of Newsweek, in February, Rubio suggested …