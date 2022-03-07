All Ize on Oxford

Logicians have long warned people about the fallacy of mistaking chronology for causation. There’s a name for it: post hoc ergo propter hoc, meaning “after this, therefore because of this.” The mere fact that something occurs, and then something else follows, doesn’t mean that the first caused the second.
Yet historians and lawyers well know the necessity of sorting out timelines to understand causes. When there are many strands to a story, it’s helpful to prepare a “chronology of relevant events.”
These prefatory remarks are by way of setting up the following chronology — without any claims of causation.
July 1979. As an …
