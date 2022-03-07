Daughter of Ukraine

A conversation with Kateryna Yushchenko, a former first lady, as shadows fall over her country

The story of Kateryna Yushchenko and her family is a very interesting one. It reflects the story of Ukraine over the last hundred years. Mrs. Yushchenko was born in Chicago to émigré parents — who had been through war, famine, and other horrors. She went on to work in the Reagan White House. Then, as a citizen of the new Ukraine, she became first lady. Her husband, Viktor Yushchenko, was nearly murdered in a poison attack — the kind of attack for which Vladimir Putin’s agents are infamous. Today, as the Russian military masses on the Ukrainian border, Mrs. Yushchenko …