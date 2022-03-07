Daughter of Ukraine

The story of Kateryna Yushchenko and her family is a very interesting one. It reflects the story of Ukraine over the last hundred years. Mrs. Yushchenko was born in Chicago to émigré parents — who had been through war, famine, and other horrors. She went on to work in the Reagan White House. Then, as a citizen of the new Ukraine, she became first lady. Her husband, Viktor Yushchenko, was nearly murdered in a poison attack — the kind of attack for which Vladimir Putin’s agents are infamous. Today, as the Russian military masses on the Ukrainian border, Mrs. Yushchenko …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.