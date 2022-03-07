Judging Pontius Pilate

An illustration of Jesus carrying his cross (rudall30/Getty Images)

The Innocence of Pontius Pilate: How the Roman Trial of Jesus Shaped History, by David Lloyd Dusenbury (Oxford University Press, 272 pp., $35)

In The Innocence of Pontius Pilate, David Lloyd Dusenbury argues that the trial of Jesus by Pontius Pilate helped bring about modern secularization and the split between church and state. Dusenbury examines the fact of Jesus’s trial and Pilate’s judgment of him, as well as its interpretation by different thinkers. He seeks to expose and refute harmful myths, misinterpretations of the biblical data by “whole traditions of Christian, and post-Christian commentary.” These include the idea that Pilate is an innocent actor who is not ultimately responsible for Jesus’s death, that he is not actually a judge imposing a real sentence …

This article appears as “Not of This World” in the March 7, 2022, print edition of National Review.

