Less Demand

Although I was very late to finish the special issue on ending Roe (November 29), I still offer a thought for others to consider. I saw many pieces on why and how abortion is abhorrent, and one piece, “Let’s Just Make This Work” (Kathryn Jean Lopez), that dealt in detail with groups offering serious alternatives to abortion. What I did not see, but would like to, is a discussion of how to reduce the incidence of abortion in the first place. Most pro-life groups focus on reducing the abortion rate by reducing the supply; I would like to see …