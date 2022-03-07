NR PLUS
Magazine March 7, 2022, Issue

Letters

By
A doctor at Planned Parenthood prepares for patients inside a consultation room in Sacramento, Calif., February 1, 2022. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Less Demand
Although I was very late to finish the special issue on ending Roe (November 29), I still offer a thought for others to consider. I saw many pieces on why and how abortion is abhorrent, and one piece, “Let’s Just Make This Work” (Kathryn Jean Lopez), that dealt in detail with groups offering serious alternatives to abortion. What I did not see, but would like to, is a discussion of how to reduce the incidence of abortion in the first place. Most pro-life groups focus on reducing the abortion rate by reducing the supply; I would like to see

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
NR Editors includes members of the editorial staff of the National Review magazine and website.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Recommended

The Latest

The Week

The Week

Trump rampantly flouted legal requirements for preserving records of his presidency.