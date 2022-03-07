Nightmare Alley’s Spiritualist Spell

The list of Best Picture nomi­nees for the 2022 Oscars looks al­most like a normal year in the movies. There are familiar names among the directors — Steven Spielberg, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam McKay, Guillermo del Toro. There are familiar stars — Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett. There’s a good range of subjects and genres — political satire, feel-good sports story, big-budget space epic, classic musical, film noir. And then there’s a foreign-language film and a little indie movie about a deaf family to round things out.

The only catch? With the exception of Dune, which …