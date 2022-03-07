NSA Document Extract: Canadian Public Airwaves Monitoring

>>>>>>>>>scan 40 channels between 26.965 MHz and 27.405 MHz>>>>>>>>>

BEGIN EXTRACT:

STATIC. CRACKLE.

“Breaker breaker get your ears on good buddy over.”

“Sorry? Over.”

“Breaker breaker just giving you all a heads-up that there’s an eye in the sky headed towards the bridge in Ottawa with a couple of blue-light specials, over.”

“Gosh, I’m really sorry but I have no idea what you are talking about, over.”

“Breaker breaker looking at a chicken truck and a couple of covered wagons blocking the bridge and letting you all know that Smokey is on the way so maybe you want to move over to where the skateboards are headed, …