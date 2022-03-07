NR PLUS
Magazine March 7, 2022, Issue

NSA Document Extract: Canadian Public Airwaves Monitoring

By
Trucks block a road as truckers protest against vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 15, 2022. (Patrick Doyle/Reuters)

>>>>>>>>>scan 40 channels between 26.965 MHz and 27.405 MHz>>>>>>>>>

BEGIN EXTRACT:

STATIC. CRACKLE.

“Breaker breaker get your ears on good buddy over.”

“Sorry? Over.”

“Breaker breaker just giving you all a heads-up that there’s an eye in the sky headed towards the bridge in Ottawa with a couple of blue-light specials, over.”

“Gosh, I’m really sorry but I have no idea what you are talking about, over.”

“Breaker breaker looking at a chicken truck and a couple of covered wagons blocking the bridge and letting you all know that Smokey is on the way so maybe you want to move over to where the skateboards are headed,

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Recommended

The Latest

The Week

The Week

Trump rampantly flouted legal requirements for preserving records of his presidency.