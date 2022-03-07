NR PLUS
Magazine March 7, 2022, Issue

Reefer Madness

By
(Ryland Zweifel/Getty Images)
Heavy use of cannabis can lead to psychosis, explain husband-and-wife psychiatrists

Dr. Robin MacGregor Murray, professor of psychiatric research at King’s College London, is sitting in his living room in Wimbledon, London. Up­stairs, his wife and colleague, Dr. Marta Di Forti, is talking with a patient over Zoom. The husband-and-wife team are two of the world’s leading researchers on cannabis and psychosis.

In 2004, the pair launched the Genetics and Psychotic Disorder study, examining the genetic and environmental causes of psychosis. Since 2019, Di Forti has been running the National Health Service’s first clinic for cannabis-induced psychosis. The initial pilot scheme had 20 patients. Demand for the service is only growing, with

