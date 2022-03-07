My brown daughter by the slate-gray sea
puts broken shells and bits of shale in stacks.
She crouches, digging down through sea-drift and debris
to make and build and fashion. A gull mocks
us both from a granite sky. Could it be
the same blest rage that made stonemasons bend their backs
at Chartres, Tikal, and Giza, block by block
raising a siege, waging their stubborn war on gravity?
They pressed up by pressing down, piling boulders till the earth cracked,
with torn hands, with shattered ribs and groans
to lift their priests up one step higher, or their dead. I see
and read the signs: a bird, a girl, a …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.