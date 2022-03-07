NR PLUS
My brown daughter by the slate-gray sea
puts broken shells and bits of shale in stacks.
She crouches, digging down through sea-drift and debris
to make and build and fashion. A gull mocks
us both from a granite sky. Could it be
the same blest rage that made stonemasons bend their backs
at Chartres, Tikal, and Giza, block by block
raising a siege, waging their stubborn war on gravity?

They pressed up by pressing down, piling boulders till the earth cracked,
with torn hands, with shattered ribs and groans
to lift their priests up one step higher, or their dead. I see
and read the signs: a bird, a girl, a …

Kelly Scott Franklin — Mr. Franklin is an associate professor of English at Hillsdale College, where he teaches American literature and the great books.

