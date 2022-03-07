Super Bowl Shuffle

Here’s a confession I probably shouldn’t make in public: I’m not really fond of football. This is an unfortunate fact, given that I live in Texas. Don’t get me wrong: The State of Texas is most certainly the finest place in this great crazy nation, a bright shining beacon filled with freedom and armadillos and breakfast tacos and sprawling ranches featuring old military tanks you can rent for fun. But hoo, boy, do Texans love their football.

To each his own and all that, but let’s face facts: Basketball, baseball, tennis, golf, extreme skiing, parasailing, and whittling an entire chess set …