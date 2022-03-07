NR PLUS
Magazine March 7, 2022, Issue

Super Bowl Shuffle

By
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) reaches for a pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) defends him during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., February 13, 2022. (Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports)

Here’s a confession I probably shouldn’t make in public: I’m not really fond of football. This is an unfortunate fact, given that I live in Texas. Don’t get me wrong: The State of Texas is most certainly the finest place in this great crazy nation, a bright shining beacon filled with freedom and armadillos and breakfast tacos and sprawling ranches featuring old military tanks you can rent for fun. But hoo, boy, do Texans love their football. 

To each his own and all that, but let’s face facts: Basketball, baseball, tennis, golf, extreme skiing, parasailing, and whittling an entire chess set

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member
Comments
Heather Wilhelm is a columnist for National Review. Her work has also appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the Chicago Tribune, RealClearPolitics, the Washington Examiner, Commentary magazine, the Dallas Morning News, the Miami Herald, and the Kansas City Star

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Recommended

The Latest