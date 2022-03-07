The Hubris of Modern Monetary Theory

Macroeconomics is difficult, and nobody is entirely sure how it works. Anybody who claims to have it all figured out is trying to sell you something. It’s a field where many practitioners, even (and perhaps especially) very learned ones, are hesitant to make predictions, because they have a long record of being proven wrong.
So it may seem strange that so many economists are so confident that “modern monetary theory” (MMT) is wrong. Paul Krugman has called it “Calvinball.” Larry Summers likened it to fad diets. Noah Smith called it “a fringe ideology.” Michael Strain wrote that it “sounded like lunacy.” …
This article appears as “How to Be Wrong in a World of Uncertainty” in the March 7, 2022, print edition of National Review.

