The Problem of Marxism

The late Italian philosopher Augusto Del Noce comes bearing gifts for those who wish to delve deeply into understanding the crisis of the West and the moral and spiritual passivity that consumes us. Three works of Del Noce’s — The Crisis of Modernity, The Age of Secularization, and, now, The Problem of Atheism — have been lovingly translated by Carlo Lancellotti, a mathematics professor at City University of New York. Del Noce’s analysis of the modern project should slowly emerge in the minds of English-speaking conservatives as a definitive understanding of what ails the West.
In The Problem of Atheism, Del …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.