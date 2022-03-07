The Two-World Anti-China Strategy

In August 1947, diplomat Charles Bohlen prepared a memorandum on America’s predicament in the emerging Cold War. The United States, he wrote, faced a situation “at direct variance with the assumptions” of its policy during World War II. “Instead of unity among the great powers, . . . there is complete disunity” between the Soviet Union and the democracies. “There are, in short, two worlds instead of one.” In light of this “disagreeable fact,” the non-Soviet nations must “draw closer together politically, economically, financially, and, in the last analysis, militarily”: America should cease striving for global cooperation and focus on …
This article appears as “Two Worlds, Not One” in the March 7, 2022, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.