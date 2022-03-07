NR PLUS
Magazine March 7, 2022, Issue

The Two-World Anti-China Strategy

By
(Prasit Photo/Getty Images)
America needs a new vision of global order

In August 1947, diplomat Charles Bohlen prepared a memorandum on America’s predicament in the emerging Cold War. The United States, he wrote, faced a situation “at direct variance with the assumptions” of its policy during World War II. “Instead of unity among the great powers, . . . there is complete disunity” between the Soviet Union and the democracies. “There are, in short, two worlds instead of one.” In light of this “disagreeable fact,” the non-Soviet nations must “draw closer together politically, economically, financially, and, in the last analysis, militarily”: America should cease striving for global cooperation and focus on

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

This article appears as “Two Worlds, Not One” in the March 7, 2022, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member
Comments
Hal BrandsMr. Brands is the Henry A. Kissinger Distinguished Professor of Global Affairs at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. This essay draws on his new book, The Twilight Struggle: What the Cold War Teaches Us about Great-Power Rivalry Today.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Recommended

The Latest

The Week

The Week

Trump rampantly flouted legal requirements for preserving records of his presidency.