The Two-World Anti-China Strategy

America needs a new vision of global order

In August 1947, diplomat Charles Bohlen prepared a memorandum on America’s predicament in the emerging Cold War. The United States, he wrote, faced a situation “at direct variance with the assumptions” of its policy during World War II. “Instead of unity among the great powers, . . . there is complete disunity” between the Soviet Union and the democracies. “There are, in short, two worlds instead of one.” In light of this “disagreeable fact,” the non-Soviet nations must “draw closer together politically, economically, financially, and, in the last analysis, militarily”: America should cease striving for global cooperation and focus on …