What Reforming the Electoral Count Act Can Do

Over the past month, there has been a bipartisan burst of activity in the Senate to reform the Electoral Count Act of 1887 — the law governing the counting of Electoral College votes that has drawn so much scrutiny since the events of January 6, 2021.
The effort to reform the ECA gained steam following Senate Democrats’ failed attempt in January to override rules regarding the filibuster in order to pass a separate bill, backed only by Democrats, to federalize elections. “We had an insurrection that happened because of an antiquated law that should have been changed many, many years ago,” …
This article appears as “Down for the Count” in the March 7, 2022, print edition of National Review.
