Antony’s Downfall

Barry Strauss, a Cornell classics professor and Hoover Institu­tion fellow, has the rare ability of being able to bring ancient history to life in a way that is both profoundly learned and highly readable. This book is about the struggle between Octavian (later Emperor Augustus) and Mark Antony and his wife Cleopatra, so the story essentially covers the history of Rome from the assassination of Julius Caesar in 44 b.c to the suicides of the married couple in 30 b.c. With so much of the detail of that well-trodden ground still highly disputed, especially in the areas of motivations, battle …