Magazine March 21, 2022, Issue

Benediction

By
(hayesphotography/Getty Images)

Because I will not raise my hands to take
the benediction from the pastor’s lips,
my daughter stands beside me, lifts my arms —
two dead men whom she means to resurrect.
She cannot fathom my contrariness,
uneasy virtue camouflaged as vice,
nor license what must seem like unbelief,
refusal to accept a gentle law.
The truth is something knottier than that:
spontaneous conviction polished hard.
The pulpit offers rest while I seek work.
My labor is the labor she performs,
my blessing her capacity for grace,
my good word the petition on her face.

