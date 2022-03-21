Catastrophe’s False Charm

In his 2008 compendium “Have You Seen . . . ?”: A Personal Introduction to 1,000 Films, the prolific and engagingly garrulous film critic and historian David Thomson judges Hiroshima Mon Amour (1959) to be an unquestioned masterpiece. “We recall the first shock this great film ever gives us,” he writes with characteristic enthusiasm, “the astonishing title, and the cinema’s insistence that the epitome of disaster and the most treasured thing can be put side by side.” Thomson explores that paradox — or seeming paradox — with mixed success in his latest book, Disaster Mon Amour. He promises that he …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.