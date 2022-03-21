Catastrophe’s False Charm

In his 2008 compendium “Have You Seen . . . ?”: A Personal Introduction to 1,000 Films, the prolific and engagingly garrulous film critic and historian David Thomson judges Hiroshima Mon Amour (1959) to be an unquestioned masterpiece. “We recall the first shock this great film ever gives us,” he writes with characteristic enthusiasm, “the as­tonishing title, and the cinema’s insistence that the epitome of disaster and the most treasured thing can be put side by side.” Thomson explores that paradox — or seeming paradox — with mixed success in his latest book, Disaster Mon Amour. He promises that he …