NR PLUS
Magazine March 21, 2022, Issue

Catastrophe’s False Charm

By
(ronniechua/Getty Images)
Disaster Mon Amour, by David Thomson (Yale University Press, 224 pp., $25)

In his 2008 compendium “Have You Seen . . . ?”: A Personal Introduction to 1,000 Films, the prolific and engagingly garrulous film critic and historian David Thomson judges Hiroshima Mon Amour (1959) to be an unquestioned masterpiece. “We recall the first shock this great film ever gives us,” he writes with characteristic enthusiasm, “the as­tonishing title, and the cinema’s insistence that the epitome of disaster and the most treasured thing can be put side by side.” Thomson explores that paradox — or seeming paradox — with mixed success in his latest book, Disaster Mon Amour. He promises that he

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member
Comments
Paul Baumann — Mr. Baumann was formerly the editor of Commonweal and is now the magazine’s senior writer.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Letters

Letters

By
A reader discusses the complex and multidirectional relationship between cannabis and psychiatric illness.
The Week

The Week

By
Bad planning, bad logistics, and clumsy execution slowed Russian advances in Ukraine’s north to a walking pace.

Recommended

The Latest