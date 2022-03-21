Into Mount Lebanon

With a new and familiar monk

Even after two hours of driving up Mount Lebanon, a range that spans over a hundred miles along the Levantine coast, you never quite feel that you’ve arrived; there are, somehow, always more mountains. With the Mediterranean at our backs, a Lebanese friend and I travel eastward and upward, by twisting roads that intersect with pathways ancient and new — even the Via Appia, from which all roads led and by which they returned to Rome. We drive to meet a monk.

Seventeen centuries earlier Abraham, a monk, made this same ascent on foot at the behest of Saint Maron (for …