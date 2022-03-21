Judging Judge Jackson

A look at Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden’s Supreme Court pick

Few presidential decisions can influence the future direction of the country more than a Supreme Court nomination. After years of his handling other people’s nominations in the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he served as the senior Democrat for 17 years and chaired the hearings on Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Stephen Breyer, one would expect Joe Biden to treasure the opportunity after Breyer announced his retirement.

Biden may get only one appointment. Clarence Thomas, the oldest member of the Court after Breyer, is 73, six years younger than Biden. Neither Thomas nor Samuel Alito, the two justices over

…