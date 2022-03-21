Kimi Is a Successful Thriller for the Covid Era

What is the cinema of Covid-19? Presumably such a thing will eventually exist, but so far we don’t have a lot of great examples. Since the entertainment industry got back to work after its 2020 hiatus, Hollywood has mostly offered escape rather than interpretation and illumination, pushing its TV shows into a post-Covid era — this is “a fictional, post-pandemic world which represents our hopes for the future,” was how Gray’s Anatomy introduced its fall season in 2021 — even as the virus continued to circulate in this one, filming stories where life is basically normal on sets where everybody …
This article appears as “Locked-Down Thriller” in the March 21, 2022, print edition of National Review.
