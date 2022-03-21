Kimi Is a Successful Thriller for the Covid Era

What is the cinema of Covid-19? Presumably such a thing will eventually exist, but so far we don’t have a lot of great examples. Since the entertainment industry got back to work after its 2020 hiatus, Holly­wood has mostly offered escape rather than interpretation and illumination, pushing its TV shows into a post-Covid era — this is “a fictional, post-pandemic world which represents our hopes for the future,” was how Gray’s Anatomy introduced its fall season in 2021 — even as the virus continued to circulate in this one, filming stories where life is basically normal on sets where everybody …