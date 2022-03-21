Cannabis Queries

It remains premature at best and sensational at worst to claim (“Reefer Madness,” Madeleine Kearns, March 7) that a definitive causal relationship exists between cannabis use and the onset of psychiatric disorders, particularly among those not predisposed to these conditions. Further, the fact that cannabis has been used by various populations for decades at disparate rates, yet rates of psychosis and other psychiatric disorders have generally remained static over this same period of time, strongly argues against this assertion.

The relationship between cannabis and psychiatric illness is complex and multidirectional. For instance, there is evidence that some people predisposed to …