NR PLUS
Magazine March 21, 2022, Issue

Letters

By
(Riccardo_Mojana/Getty Images)

Cannabis Queries 
It remains premature at best and sensational at worst to claim (“Reefer Madness,” Madeleine Kearns, March 7) that a definitive causal relationship exists between cannabis use and the onset of psychiatric disorders, particularly among those not predisposed to these conditions. Further, the fact that cannabis has been used by various populations for decades at disparate rates, yet rates of psychosis and other psychiatric disorders have generally remained static over this same period of time, strongly argues against this assertion.

The relationship between cannabis and psychiatric illness is complex and multidirectional. For instance, there is evidence that some people predisposed to

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member
Comments
NR Editors includes members of the editorial staff of the National Review magazine and website.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Letters

Letters

By
A reader discusses the complex and multidirectional relationship between cannabis and psychiatric illness.
The Week

The Week

By
Bad planning, bad logistics, and clumsy execution slowed Russian advances in Ukraine’s north to a walking pace.

Recommended

The Latest