Mr. Putin’s Maskirovka

How the Supreme Oligarch has rewound Russian history

Vladimir Putin is shaking the world order in a way that brings to mind something I have heard Russians say about themselves: We Russians punch a man in the face to make him understand us better. Inva­sion is not going to make friends of the Ukrainians. Besides, it makes no sense to claim that Ukraine is an integral part of the historic Russian Empire and then to treat it like a conquered colony.

The Russian language borrows extensively from other languages. Derived from “masquerade,” maskirovka is a loan word that broadly means “deception,” with ambiguous overtones of getting away with what …