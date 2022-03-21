One Afghan’s Life

The turbulent journey of young Jalil Pazhwak

The catastrophe befallen the Afghan people is hard to imagine. Many are starving. Three and a half million are displaced within the country. Abroad, there are two and a half million refugees, most of them in Iran and Pakistan. Every Afghan has a story to tell, no doubt. Perhaps we could focus on one: a single Afghan and his life.

Jalil Pazhwak is a journalist and trans­lator. He has made it out of Afghanistan and to the United States. I met him in 2019, at the Oslo Freedom Forum, the annual human-rights gathering in the Norwegian capital. Jalil was serving as …