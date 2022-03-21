NR PLUS
Magazine March 21, 2022, Issue

One Afghan’s Life

By
Jalil Pazhwak in the Foladi Valley, Bamyan Province, Afghanistan, in 2019
The turbulent journey of young Jalil Pazhwak

The catastrophe befallen the Afghan people is hard to imagine. Many are starving. Three and a half million are displaced within the country. Abroad, there are two and a half million refugees, most of them in Iran and Pakistan. Every Afghan has a story to tell, no doubt. Perhaps we could focus on one: a single Afghan and his life.

Jalil Pazhwak is a journalist and trans­lator. He has made it out of Afghanistan and to the United States. I met him in 2019, at the Oslo Freedom Forum, the annual human-rights gathering in the Norwegian capital. Jalil was serving as

