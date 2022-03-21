P. J. O’Rourke, the Funniest Reporter

When I learned the sad news that P. J. O’Rourke — master storyteller, ideal drinking companion, brilliant observer of the darkly hilarious facts of life — had died of cancer in February, I did what people do these days when they lose someone they know. I went through my email archives to reread our last few messages to each other.
We had been talking, off and on, over the past few years about how his blockbuster book Holidays in Hell might be a television series. It would be set in various global hot spots, we decided, and feature the adventures of …
This article appears as “The Funniest Reporter” in the March 21, 2022, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.