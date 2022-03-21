P. J. O’Rourke, the Funniest Reporter

He found the humor in the truth

When I learned the sad news that P. J. O’Rourke — master storyteller, ideal drinking companion, brilliant observer of the darkly hilarious facts of life — had died of cancer in February, I did what people do these days when they lose someone they know. I went through my email archives to reread our last few messages to each other.

We had been talking, off and on, over the past few years about how his blockbuster book Holidays in Hell might be a television series. It would be set in various global hot spots, we decided, and feature the adventures of …