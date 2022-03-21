https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
March 21, 2022
PRESS SECRETARY JOHN F. KIRBY: All right, thank you. Just a couple, one, actually just one administrative and personnel-related thing to say at the top. The Secretary has directed all branches of the armed services to prepare guidelines and consultations to the ExecComm for future aid to the people of Ukraine. This will be a cross-platform and cross-sectional initiative aimed at coordinating American-led aid and material to the government and armed forces of Ukraine. I have time for three or four . . . yes, Steve?
Q.: John, Russia has …
