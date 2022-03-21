The Masks Come Off

We are coming on two years since everyone in the city, and the country too for that matter, began looking like extras in an old horror movie — the zombie plasm has escaped from its lab, save yourselves — or a hip B&D-themed fashion show — if you love me, wear a gag. Now, as the mandate for garage doors of the face recedes, it is time to recall what it wrought.

Fear and wrath. The basic fear was fear of infection, but this was quickly displaced onto fear of passersby who might be infected, which became wrath at those who …