Magazine March 21, 2022, Issue

Turning Down the Climate-Change Heat

By
(Petmal/Getty Images)
The fixation on warming is harming the planet

We live in an age of fear — particularly, a fear of climate change. One picture summarizes this age for me. It is of a girl holding a sign say­­ing “You’ll die of old age. I’ll die of climate change.”

This is the message that the media are drilling into our heads: Climate change is destroying our planet and threatens to kill us all. The language is of apocalypse. News outlets refer to the “planet’s imminent incineration,” and analysts suggest that global warming could make humanity extinct in a few decades. Recently, the media have informed us that humanity has just

This article appears as “Turning Down the Heat” in the March 21, 2022, print edition of National Review.

Bjorn Lomborg — Mr. Lomborg is the president of the Copenhagen Consensus and a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University. He is the author of False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet.

