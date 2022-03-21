Turning Down the Climate-Change Heat

We live in an age of fear — particularly, a fear of climate change. One picture summarizes this age for me. It is of a girl holding a sign saying “You’ll die of old age. I’ll die of climate change.”
This is the message that the media are drilling into our heads: Climate change is destroying our planet and threatens to kill us all. The language is of apocalypse. News outlets refer to the “planet’s imminent incineration,” and analysts suggest that global warming could make humanity extinct in a few decades. Recently, the media have informed us that humanity has just …
This article appears as “Turning Down the Heat” in the March 21, 2022, print edition of National Review.
