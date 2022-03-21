White Picket Fence

The Hollywood version of our Christian America was created by Jews.

A quick-start guide to the phenomenon is Superman. He, like Batman and the Marvel superheroes, was the creation of Jews banned from the Christian publishing world. Bob Kane, who brought us Batman, was Robert Kahn, Stan Lee was, of course, Stanley Lieber, Siegel and Shuster created Superman.

His birth world, Krypton, had been destroyed (read: the Holocaust). He came to America with superpowers “far beyond those of mortal men” (an intellect honed by constant study, if you will), and he was committed to doing good in his adopted country. But he …