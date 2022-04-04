NR PLUS
Magazine April 4, 2022, Issue

Conservatism’s Unsung Hero

By
M. Stanton Evans (Screenshot via TCCTV/YouTube)
M. Stanton Evans: Conservative Wit, Apostle of Freedom, by by Steven F. Hayward (Encounter Books, 400 pp., $33.99)

Who wrote the Sharon State­ment, the conservative move­­ment’s most enduring state­ment of principle? Who founded the National Journalism Center, which has graduated more than 2,000 aspiring reporters, including such luminaries as Greg Gutfeld, Ann Coulter, John Fund, Timothy Carney, and William McGurn?

Who wrote a revisionist history on Senator Joe McCarthy proving he was wrong about the number of communists in the U.S. government — that he un­der­estimated their number? Who was the chairman of the first Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which became the movement’s largest public gathering? Who appeared on more campuses starting in the 1950s and into the

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Letters

Letters

By
The United States remains a highly capable superpower that controls the global financial system, and boasts a network of alliances in every region of the planet.

Recommended

The Latest

Letters

Letters

The United States remains a highly capable superpower that controls the global financial system, and boasts a network of alliances in every region of the planet.