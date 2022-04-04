Put to the Test

If you got Covid from anywhere, it was the church man going on about 1551,” said my friend. That was possible. We had walked into the old church to have a look around, and a fellow I assumed was a tour guide asked whether we wanted to know some lore. Well, of course! I’d like to think I’m just the sort of person who’s keen to know that the slab on the floor covers the sundered bones of William Halfshanks, killed at the Battle of Blistershire in 1216.
I should note I was in England. I had meant to make the …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.