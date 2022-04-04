Cranial X-ray, Side View, with Obstructing Detail

Medical-grade memento mori
thrown in my face (still jawbone-throbbing):
the belfry my worries bat around in
is flayed, flensed of my aging flesh.
But something’s wrong with this radiant knowledge.
Utterly absent my pudgy earlobe,
a silly circle of silver dangles,
dumb and smiling and smack in the way.
Not a bright move, poor empty brainpan,
to leave it flirting behind my fillings.
The dirt’s been dished on my dicey memory
by a graven image gritting my teeth.
