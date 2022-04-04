NR PLUS
Magazine April 4, 2022, Issue

Cranial X-ray, Side View, with Obstructing Detail

By
(mr.suphachai praserdumrongchai/Getty Images)

Medical-grade    memento mori
thrown in my face   (still jawbone-throbbing):
the belfry my worries   bat around in
is flayed, flensed     of my aging flesh.

But something’s wrong    with this radiant knowledge.
Utterly absent    my pudgy earlobe,
a silly circle    of silver dangles,
dumb and smiling   and smack in the way.

Not a bright move,    poor empty brainpan,
to leave it flirting    behind my fillings.
The dirt’s been dished    on my dicey memory
by a graven image    gritting my teeth.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member
Comments
Maryann Corbett is the author of five books of poems, most recently In Code from Able Muse Press. Her work has appeared in journals like 32 Poems, Ecotone, Literary Imagination, and Rattle and in anthologies like Measure for Measure: An Anthology of Poetic Meters and Best American Poetry 2018. She is a past winner of the Richard Wilbur Award and the Willis Barnstone Translation Prize. A sixth book, The O in the Air, is forthcoming from Colosseum Books.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Recommended

The Latest