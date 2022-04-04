Guests of the Great Emancipator

I first encountered Jonathan W. White when a university press sent me a dissertation-length manuscript he had written on the celebrated Civil War–era confrontation between Abraham Lincoln and Chief Justice Roger Taney over the suspension of habeas corpus and the uncivil arrest of rebel sympathizer John Merryman. I settled resignedly into my academic duty to read through the manuscript and give a thumbs-up or -down for publi­cation by the press.

After ten pages, I was hooked. I read through the entire manuscript in a single sitting. I knew more than a little about the case that became known as Ex …