NR PLUS
Magazine April 4, 2022, Issue

How the Supreme Court Became the Province of Cloistered Elites Elite Justice

By
The U.S. Supreme Court Building (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters )
The Credentialed Court: Inside the Cloistered, Elite World of American Justice, by Benjamin H. Barton (Encounter Books, 360 pp., $31.99)

Joe Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson has renewed debates over the qualifications of Supreme Court justices. The timing could not be better for The Credentialed Court, by University of Tennessee law professor Benjamin Barton. Jackson may be hailed as an avatar of diversity as the first African-American woman nominated to the Court, but by Barton’s standards, her path from Harvard to a Supreme Court clerkship and a D.C. federal judgeship represents instead the diminishing di­versity of professional and life experience on the Court.

In Barton’s telling, “we have confused prestige with useful experience” and prioritized academic climbers over men and women

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

This article appears as “Elite Justice” in the April 4, 2022, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Letters

Letters

By
The United States remains a highly capable superpower that controls the global financial system, and boasts a network of alliances in every region of the planet.

Recommended

The Latest

Letters

Letters

The United States remains a highly capable superpower that controls the global financial system, and boasts a network of alliances in every region of the planet.