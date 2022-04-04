Hungary’s Demographic Failure

Viktor Orbán’s policies have not reversed population decline

Since achieving independence in the early 1990s, the former communist nations of Eastern Europe have developed lively political scenes, with vigorous competition between left and right. And of all the resurgent rightist parties vying for power in these nations, Hungary’s Fidesz, led by Viktor Orbán, commands the second-largest and second-longest conservative majority, bested only by Poland’s Law and Justice Party. When Fidesz amended the Hungarian constitution in 2011 and again in 2013, it in­cluded a condemnation of communism, an affirmation of Hungary’s Christian heritage, and articles protecting marriage as the union of a man and a woman and encouraging child­bearing. …