NR PLUS
Magazine April 4, 2022, Issue

Hungary’s Demographic Failure

By
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán arrives to attend an informal summit of EU leaders at the Chateau de Versailles in Versailles, France, March 11, 2022. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters)
Viktor Orbán’s policies have not reversed population decline

Since achieving independence in the early 1990s, the former communist nations of Eastern Europe have developed lively political scenes, with vigorous competition between left and right. And of all the resurgent rightist parties vying for power in these nations, Hungary’s Fidesz, led by Viktor Orbán, commands the second-largest and second-longest conservative majority, bested only by Poland’s Law and Justice Party. When Fidesz amended the Hungarian constitution in 2011 and again in 2013, it in­cluded a condemnation of communism, an affirmation of Hungary’s Christian heritage, and articles protecting marriage as the union of a man and a woman and encouraging child­bearing.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member
Comments
Lyman R. Stone — Mr. Stone is the director of research at the consulting firm Demographic Intelligence, an adjunct fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a research fellow at the Institute for Family Studies, and a Ph.D. student at McGill University.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Letters

Letters

By
The United States remains a highly capable superpower that controls the global financial system, and boasts a network of alliances in every region of the planet.

Recommended

The Latest

Letters

Letters

The United States remains a highly capable superpower that controls the global financial system, and boasts a network of alliances in every region of the planet.