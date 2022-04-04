Why Ally? Elliott Abrams (“The New Cold War,” March 21) paints a terrifying picture of what the world could look like in the near future, when U.S. leadership is in decline, U.S. military capabilities are atrophying, and Russia and China have established a firm anti-U.S. alliance.

Fortunately, most of this is hyperbole. We have a terrible habit of underestimating our own power. The United States remains a highly capable superpower that controls the global financial system, boasts a network of alliances in every region of the planet, and possesses a military that can deploy anywhere in the world on a moment’s notice. …