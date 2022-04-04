NR PLUS
Magazine April 4, 2022, Issue

Letters

By
Putin and Xi meet in Beijing, February 4. (Alexei Druzhinin/AFP/Getty Images)

Why Ally? Elliott Abrams (“The New Cold War,” March 21) paints a terrifying picture of what the world could look like in the near future, when U.S. leadership is in decline, U.S. military capabilities are atrophying, and Russia and China have established a firm anti-U.S. alliance. 

Fortunately, most of this is hyperbole. We have a terrible habit of underestimating our own power. The United States remains a highly capable superpower that controls the global financial system, boasts a network of alliances in every region of the planet, and possesses a military that can deploy anywhere in the world on a moment’s notice.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member
Comments
NR Editors includes members of the editorial staff of the National Review magazine and website.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Sections

Letters

Letters

By
The United States remains a highly capable superpower that controls the global financial system, and boasts a network of alliances in every region of the planet.

Recommended

The Latest