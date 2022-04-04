NSA NATIONAL SECURITY SIGNALS

EXTRACT 031222 GMT 17:05

ADDENDUM TO: NATSEC BRIEFING PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

[GLOSSARY PREPARED FOR POTUS

BY NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE —

INLINE BELOW]

FROM COMSAT INTERCEPT WECHAT

[Sir, WeChat is the most popular and prevalent messaging app in the PROC. We have been intercepting and sifting this messaging and data service for 87 months. We are convinced that it remains a preferred channel for world leaders to communicate quickly and with what they perceive to be high-level anonymity.]

XIXI: ?????

[Sir, it is the consensus of the IC that “XIXI” is the WeChat moniker of President Xi Jinping of the PROC. His avatar is …