Our Children and the Okie Camp

My children love bedtime stories, and we’ve collected many favorites over the years. One particularly memorable book is worth revisiting in this turbulent moment. It’s Children of the Dust Bowl, by Jerry Stanley. It’s a story about a school.
The school in question was built during the Great Depression, in the Arvin Federal Camp, of Grapes of Wrath fame. Constructed by the Works Progress Administration, Weedpatch Camp, as it was called, brought relief to destitute Oklahoma migrants who had streamed into California after their farms were ruined by cataclysmic dust storms. The humanitarian crisis was effectively curbed, but there was no …
This article appears as “School Buildings” in the April 4, 2022, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.